The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-612 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PU 650286

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PT 617033

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PO 363606

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0504, 1438, 1829, 2390, 2658, 3188, 3297, 3929, 4679, 4996, 5221, 5522, 5696, 6450, 6639, 8146, 8704, 9219, 9331

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

2302, 3528, 4092, 4323, 4639, 6763

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

1053, 1413, 1706, 2346, 2404, 2452, 2610, 2942, 2951, 4069, 4177, 4787, 4913, 4938, 6552, 6974, 7184, 7553, 7601, 8023, 8383, 8388, 9477, 9810, 9832

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0009, 0145, 0147, 0258, 0289, 0429, 0448, 0523, 0714, 0744, 0813, 0824, 0848, 0855, 0999, 1019, 1242, 1297, 1657, 1692, 1737, 1876, 1919, 2114, 2194, 2248, 2280, 2370, 2632, 2699, 2763, 2843, 2989, 3322, 3406, 3678, 3768, 3773, 3865, 3973, 4119, 4238, 4304, 4375, 4388, 4451, 4502, 4792, 4847, 5228, 5279, 5622, 5657, 5762, 5847, 6299, 6381, 6524, 6547, 6760, 7203, 7288, 7308, 7381, 7432, 7589, 7611, 7688, 7797, 7872, 7937, 8463, 8545, 8566, 8844, 8971

Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)

0050, 0066, 0218, 0227, 0228, 0349, 0407, 0452, 0515, 0542, 0636, 0745, 0986, 1207, 1298, 1423, 1602, 1717, 2009, 2266, 2293, 2495, 2695, 2741, 2827, 2937, 3026, 3096, 3179, 3220, 3266, 3398, 3850, 3885, 4108, 4163, 4235, 4245, 4315, 4504, 4583, 4740, 4855, 5059, 5109, 5308, 5464, 5691, 5714, 5743, 5893, 6217, 6337, 6357, 6390, 6573, 6574, 6706, 6787, 6894, 6993, 6994, 7084, 7179, 7299, 7356, 7505, 7522, 7607, 7715, 7841, 7884, 7960, 8001, 8078, 8088, 8568, 8796, 9130, 9297, 9504, 9769, 9949, 9960

Ninth prize: ₹100

0003, 0014, 0049, 0088, 0203, 0244, 0292, 0294, 0340 0352, 0569, 0638, 0654, 0702, 0705, 0809, 0948, 1107 1183, 1233, 1317, 1371, 1394, 1501, 1628, 1638, 1643 1691, 1701, 1719, 1747, 1770, 1809, 1853, 1934, 2325 2435, 2688, 2725, 2747, 2808, 2842, 2908, 3361, 3416 3493, 3552, 3570, 3622, 3652, 3698, 3734, 3760, 3772 3863, 3943, 4015, 4062, 4172, 4233, 4322, 4379, 4386 4450, 4612, 4689, 4709, 4801, 4840, 4867, 4878, 4995 5001, 5054, 5188, 5190, 5196, 5253, 5467, 5592, 5604 5641, 5747, 5768, 5835, 5867, 5926, 5927, 5972, 5985 6036, 6067, 6134, 6175, 6258, 6270, 6372, 6437, 6447 6576, 6609, 6884, 6908, 6935, 7210, 7322, 7377, 7417 7431, 7514, 7561, 7662, 7712, 7718, 7792, 7824, 8014 8045, 8070, 8089, 8099, 8132, 8222, 8512, 8582, 8596 8613, 8672, 8688, 8707, 8738, 8795, 8879, 8885, 8992 9104, 9164, 9249, 9275, 9309, 9380, 9435, 9497, 9534, 9617, 9654, 9732, 9740, 9772, 9827, 9854, 9873, 9876, 9883, 9923, 9996

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.