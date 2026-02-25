The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-41 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DB 500865

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

What you should read next



Second prize: ₹30 lakh

DL 276837

ADVERTISEMENT

Third prize: ₹5 lakh

DD 628529

Fourth prize: ₹5,000

4373, 6434, 8341, 0141, 4379, 7070, 8700, 0185, 4967, 7539, 9678, 2685, 5834, 7785, 9868, 3707, 5854, 8127, 9942

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth prize: ₹2,000

5628, 6075, 0555, 7075, 2221, 9896

Sixth prize: ₹1,000

0324, 0688, 0803, 2084, 0055, 1421, 2336, 1977, 2947, 3172, 2299, 3484, 4606, 6925, 4483, 6628, 7461, 8296, 5572, 7023, 8331, 3978, 6356, 7293, 9667

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventh prize: ₹500

0274, 0369, 0010, 0077, 0413, 0457, 0140, 1027, 0221, 1199, 1366, 0294, 1534, 1780, 1964, 2003, 2172, 1572, 2272, 1598, 2343, 2689, 2828, 2974, 2252, 2982, 3082, 2682, 3235, 3392, 3409, 3798, 3200, 3673, 4928, 4945, 3347, 3904, 4092, 4252, 5107, 5344, 5541, 6132, 6164, 6165, 3560, 4840, 5953, 6566, 5987, 6861, 7590, 6944, 7839, 6136, 7041, 7110, 7210, 7860, 8150, 8643, 3502, 4305, 5815, 6430, 7342, 8649, 7528, 8843, 8862, 8992, 9160, 9677, 9709, 9940

Eighth prize: ₹200

1092, 1970, 2755, 4251, 4757, 5509, 6455, 6985, 7339, 8074, 8630, 9189, 9659, 1177, 2110, 3369, 4254, 4868, 5532, 6507, 7044, 7720, 8269, 8855, 9246, 9757, 0360, 1225, 2116, 3517, 4266, 5076, 5579, 6596, 7115, 7762, 8301, 9016, 9326, 9794, 0420, 1299, 2158, 3589, 4355, 5129, 5695, 6678, 7189, 7888, 8322, 9041, 9437, 9840, 0650, 1396, 2289, 3627, 4523, 5187, 5821, 6688, 7212, 7995, 8371, 9073, 9531, 9917, 0695, 1628, 2667, 3693, 4593, 5418, 5985, 6747, 7231, 8013, 8476, 9115, 9552, 9931, 0782, 1831, 2683, 4101, 4634, 5468, 6421, 6913, 7290, 8057, 8625, 9133, 9560, 9949

Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-508 result yesterday 24/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SB 54364 | Check Results Here

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.