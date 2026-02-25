Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-41 result today 25/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DB 500865 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-41 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DB 500865
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh
DL 276837
Third prize: ₹5 lakh
DD 628529
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
4373, 6434, 8341, 0141, 4379, 7070, 8700, 0185, 4967, 7539, 9678, 2685, 5834, 7785, 9868, 3707, 5854, 8127, 9942
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
5628, 6075, 0555, 7075, 2221, 9896
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0324, 0688, 0803, 2084, 0055, 1421, 2336, 1977, 2947, 3172, 2299, 3484, 4606, 6925, 4483, 6628, 7461, 8296, 5572, 7023, 8331, 3978, 6356, 7293, 9667
Seventh prize: ₹500
0274, 0369, 0010, 0077, 0413, 0457, 0140, 1027, 0221, 1199, 1366, 0294, 1534, 1780, 1964, 2003, 2172, 1572, 2272, 1598, 2343, 2689, 2828, 2974, 2252, 2982, 3082, 2682, 3235, 3392, 3409, 3798, 3200, 3673, 4928, 4945, 3347, 3904, 4092, 4252, 5107, 5344, 5541, 6132, 6164, 6165, 3560, 4840, 5953, 6566, 5987, 6861, 7590, 6944, 7839, 6136, 7041, 7110, 7210, 7860, 8150, 8643, 3502, 4305, 5815, 6430, 7342, 8649, 7528, 8843, 8862, 8992, 9160, 9677, 9709, 9940
Eighth prize: ₹200
1092, 1970, 2755, 4251, 4757, 5509, 6455, 6985, 7339, 8074, 8630, 9189, 9659, 1177, 2110, 3369, 4254, 4868, 5532, 6507, 7044, 7720, 8269, 8855, 9246, 9757, 0360, 1225, 2116, 3517, 4266, 5076, 5579, 6596, 7115, 7762, 8301, 9016, 9326, 9794, 0420, 1299, 2158, 3589, 4355, 5129, 5695, 6678, 7189, 7888, 8322, 9041, 9437, 9840, 0650, 1396, 2289, 3627, 4523, 5187, 5821, 6688, 7212, 7995, 8371, 9073, 9531, 9917, 0695, 1628, 2667, 3693, 4593, 5418, 5985, 6747, 7231, 8013, 8476, 9115, 9552, 9931, 0782, 1831, 2683, 4101, 4634, 5468, 6421, 6913, 7290, 8057, 8625, 9133, 9560, 9949
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.