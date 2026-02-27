Mental empowerment magic performance led by Gopinath Muthukad in Thiruvananthapuram; 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr Rijo Geevarghese of Sopana Orthodox Academy, based on the Orthodox Church liturgy in Kottayam; presentation of 'Sita', a Kalaripayattu-dance theatre performance in Kochi; teacher training program on 'Innovative Methods in Mathematics Learning' in Kozhikode and so on are some of the events in Kerala on February 27, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kawdiar Square: Awareness walk against drugs by Lions International, to be flagged off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar - 7:00 am

Fandango-2026 Food Fair - 6:30 pm Kovalam Vazhamuttom Govt HSS: Student Police Cadet passing out parade - 9:00 am

Kottayam

Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery, Kottayam Public Library: 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr Rijo Geevarghese of Sopana Orthodox Academy, based on the Orthodox Church liturgy – 10:00 am

Ernakulam

Brahmapuram BPCL CBG Plant: Inauguration of the Compressed Biogas Plant and unveiling of the plaque – Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Minister P Rajeeve, 10:30 am

Kalamassery-Eloor Aanavathil Junction: Inauguration of Class Academy, launched by Kerala State Industrial Enterprises and ASAP Kerala – Ministers R Bindu and P Rajeeve, 3:00 pm

"Weaving stories through pictures" - an Empathy Portrait Photography workshop led by Akash Upadhyay, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Bastian Bungalow Biennale Pavilion: Vivan Sundaram Memorial Lecture Series – "Restituting Fragments of Evidence" presented by Jihan El-Tahri, 7:00 pm

Kozhikode