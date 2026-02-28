Kumarakom: The long-standing demand of Mankuzhi residents in Kumarakom for a vehicle-accessible bridge across the Kottathodu stream continues to remain on paper. In its place stands a rusting footbridge that serves as the community’s only link to the main road.

Neither the local self-government institutions nor the government authorities have yet given serious consideration to constructing a bridge suitable for vehicular traffic.

The existing bridge was painted and given a facelift in August 2023, but rust has already begun to reappear. As part of the restoration, girders were mounted on concrete pillars, iron sheets were laid to form the deck, and iron steps were added to ensure access. A loud clanging noise reverberates each time someone walks across it.

In several places, the iron sheets on the deck have come loose, causing loud noises as pedestrians walk across. The bridge crosses the very stretch of the stream where the Sree Narayana Jayanthi boat race is held. Since snake boats participating in the race must pass through this route, the bridge has been built at a considerable height.

Earlier, the steps leading to the bridge were made of concrete. After the concrete approach steps collapsed into the stream, iron steps were installed and painted. For residents in the Mankuzhi area, this footbridge remains the only link to access the Kumarakom road.