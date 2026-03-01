Idukki: Two youths died after their scooter collided with a KSRTC bus at Vellayamkudy Kanakkalipadi on Sunday. The deceased are Suraj Sibi (21), son of municipal councillor Sibi Parappayil of Kochuthovala Pappayil, and Don Thomas (20) of Nathukallu Kaippakassery, Uppukandam.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 pm when the scooter attempted to overtake the bus. The scooter reportedly collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction, causing the rider to lose control. The scooter fell beneath the bus, which ran over both youths.

The bus was travelling from Thodupuzha to Kumily. Locals rushed the injured youths to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Suraj is survived by his mother, Bindu, and brother, Cyril. Don Thomas was the son of Thomas and Laisamma and is survived by his brother, Shon.