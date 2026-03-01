Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The Kerala Government has opened a 24-hour control room at Kerala House in New Delhi to assist Malayalis residing in conflict-affected regions of Iran, Israel and other Middle East countries. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued the directive in view of the escalating tensions in the region.

Malayalis requiring assistance may contact the control room on 011-23747079, 011-23742320 or +91-9310443880. Resident Commissioner Puneet Kumar and Additional Resident Commissioner Dr Aswathi Sreenivas are supervising the operations. Controller A S Harikumar, Liaison Officer Rahul K Jaiswar and Norka Development Officer J Shajimon are coordinating the functioning of the facility.

The State Government is maintaining constant communication with Indian embassies across GCC countries. Officials said they will issue fresh advisories and instructions promptly if the situation changes.

Indian nationals in the affected countries may also contact the helplines issued by the respective Indian missions:

Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi: 800-46342 (toll-free); WhatsApp: +971543090571

Embassy of India, Kuwait: +96565501946

Embassy of India, Doha, Qatar: +974-55647502

Embassy of India, Bahrain: 0097339418071

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have advised Indian citizens to follow the instructions issued by the respective Indian embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs.