Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-44 result today 01/03/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MS 587789 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-44 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MS 587789
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
What you should read next
Second prize: ₹25 lakh
MU 815258
What you should read next
Third prize: ₹5 lakh
MO 539805
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
1704, 4718, 7711, 0191, 1719, 5118, 7890, 1011, 2717, 5523, 9100, 1347, 3113, 6428, 9378, 1474, 3523, 7026, 9697
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
2412, 4137, 0462, 4701, 1369, 8015
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0917, 1623, 1506, 2066, 3437, 1261, 1813, 3530, 3773, 7023, 8288, 1591, 3004, 4192, 8021, 8518, 8628, 7920, 8362, 9080, 9297, 4309, 8227, 8620, 9905
Seventh prize: ₹500
0131, 0451, 0515, 0517, 0998, 1619, 0758, 1748, 2150, 0248, 1134, 2347, 3222, 3230, 1299, 2395, 3257, 0499, 1311, 2491, 3258, 1533, 2876, 3312, 2958, 3314, 3145, 3332, 3538, 3865, 4135, 4522, 4553, 4586, 4997, 5478, 5559, 5391, 6280, 6306, 5663, 6433, 5664, 6473, 5987, 6788, 6912, 7090, 6417, 7145, 7318, 7338, 5898, 6641, 7367, 7371, 7518, 8037, 7532, 8295, 7669, 8492, 7792, 8662, 7844, 8800, 7963, 9131, 9300, 9619, 7546, 8398, 9684, 9760, 9853, 9948
Kerala lottery Karunya KR-744 result 28/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KC 333913 | Check complete list
-
-
-
2 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO
Kerala cop found hanging at Alappuzha home, police say he was battling depression
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.