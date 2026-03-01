Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-44 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MS 587789
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh
MU 815258

Third prize: ₹5 lakh
MO 539805

Fourth prize: ₹5,000
1704, 4718, 7711, 0191, 1719, 5118, 7890, 1011, 2717, 5523, 9100, 1347, 3113, 6428, 9378, 1474, 3523, 7026, 9697

Fifth prize: ₹2,000
2412, 4137, 0462, 4701, 1369, 8015

Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0917, 1623, 1506, 2066, 3437, 1261, 1813, 3530, 3773, 7023, 8288, 1591, 3004, 4192, 8021, 8518, 8628, 7920, 8362, 9080, 9297, 4309, 8227, 8620, 9905

Seventh prize: ₹500
0131, 0451, 0515, 0517, 0998, 1619, 0758, 1748, 2150, 0248, 1134, 2347, 3222, 3230, 1299, 2395, 3257, 0499, 1311, 2491, 3258, 1533, 2876, 3312, 2958, 3314, 3145, 3332, 3538, 3865, 4135, 4522, 4553, 4586, 4997, 5478, 5559, 5391, 6280, 6306, 5663, 6433, 5664, 6473, 5987, 6788, 6912, 7090, 6417, 7145, 7318, 7338, 5898, 6641, 7367, 7371, 7518, 8037, 7532, 8295, 7669, 8492, 7792, 8662, 7844, 8800, 7963, 9131, 9300, 9619, 7546, 8398, 9684, 9760, 9853, 9948

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.

