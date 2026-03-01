The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched a QR code-based mobile application, KITE-QTrack, to increase the security, transparency and accuracy in the conduct of Higher Secondary examinations in the state.

The system will come into effect from March 5, when the Higher Secondary examinations begin. The app will enable real-time tracking and monitoring of the entire examination process- from the opening of question paper packets at exam centres to the dispatch of answer scripts to valuation camps.

All Chief Superintendents and Deputy Chief Superintendents have been directed to download the KITE-QTrack app from the Android Play Store and complete login procedures before March 4.

On examination days, officials must update the app at each stage, beginning from the removal of question paper packets from secure storage. The packets will be scanned using QR codes, and if an incorrect subject packet is opened, the app will immediately display an error message and automatically register it as an incident with the examination wing.

Officials are also required to record the exact start and end time of the examination within the stipulated time frame through the app. Login access has been provided to all Higher Secondary Regional Deputy Directors and state-level authorities to enable monitoring at multiple levels.

When answer scripts are dispatched to valuation camps, officials must upload details including tracking ID, weight of packets and time of dispatch in the app. The platform also allows immediate reporting of irregularities, technical glitches or other issues that may arise during examinations.

KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said the initiative is part of a broader effort to fully automate the Higher Secondary examination system- from admissions to publication of results. Services such as issuance of duplicate certificates, revaluation and scrutiny applications, and other post-examination services will also be integrated into a unified digital platform. The system will include secure online payment facilities, allowing students to submit applications entirely through digital means.