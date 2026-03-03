Kochi: The family of a 19-year-old student who was declared brain dead following a road accident donated her organs on Tuesday, saving four lives. The deceased, Jasliya Johnson, was a native of Edavanakkad in Vypin, Kochi. She was a second-year BCom student at Morning Star College, Angamaly, and worked part-time alongside her studies.

Jasliya met with an accident on February 28 at Angamaly Telk Junction while returning from work. A car struck her, causing severe head injuries. Police officers on patrol rushed her to a private hospital in Angamaly. As her condition remained critical, doctors shifted her to another private hospital for specialised treatment. Despite sustained medical efforts, doctors could not save her life.

Doctors declared her brain dead at 6.38 am on Tuesday. With her father’s consent, the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (K-SOTTO) coordinated the organ donation process. Doctors allocated her liver to a patient undergoing treatment at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva. They sent one kidney to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital and handed over her corneas to the Angamaly Eye Bank Association of Kerala.

Health Minister Veena George paid tribute to Jasliya and thanked her family for consenting to organ donation despite their profound grief. Jasliya excelled in both academics and sports, winning several medals at the university level while representing her college. She is survived by her father, Johnson, mother, Limi and brother, Jasin.