Thiruvananthapuram: As the Pongala pots simmered and bubbled across the city, the capital city itself seemed to glow with the warmth of brotherhood, holding its head high beneath a vast canopy of religious harmony. Thousands of devotees participating in the ritual were welcomed not only at city temples but also at places of worship of other faiths, with arrangements for light meals and rest.

At Palayam Juma Masjid, devotees arriving to participate in the Pongala festival were served special Ramadan snacks and tea from Monday evening onwards. A pavilion was set up in the mosque courtyard, offering a comfortable space for rest. Clean drinking water was made available, and specially arranged washrooms ensured convenience for all. Palayam Imam Dr V P Suhaib Moulavi, along with members of the mosque management committee, visited the site to oversee arrangements and interact with the devotees.

At St Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Palayam, special arrangements welcomed Pongala participants, providing spaces to rest and refresh during the festivities. The cathedral grounds and three halls were reserved for visitors, while drinking water and light meals were distributed. The arrangements were overseen by Vicar Monsignor Wilfred E and parish council members. In view of the festival, the cathedral had already rescheduled the Holy Mass for 11 am on Wednesday.

Thampanoor Juma Masjid provided fasting porridge and light meals for Pongala attendees. Similarly, Manakkad Central Juma Masjid arranged porridge and snacks, along with additional facilities for resting and dining in the auditorium. At Manakkad Valya Palli Muslim Jama’ath, space was provided for parking devotees’ vehicles, along with clean drinking water, washrooms and resting areas within the premises.

Pilgrims were also extended resting and camping facilities at Pattom St Mary’s Cathedral, Palayam St Mary’s Basilica and Lourdes Forane Church, ensuring convenience and comfort throughout the festival.