Kasaragod: Ministerial staff of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) across Kerala worked till 8 pm on Thursday to protest against changes to service rules that they say will sharply delay the prospects of their career advancement.

The agitation, organised by the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department Staff Association, called for the rollback of the amendments to the Special Rules that govern recruitment, qualifications, probation and promotions in government departments.

Employees allege that the amendment significantly reduces promotion prospects for ministerial staff in the Motor Vehicles Department. Staff in RTO offices across the state participated in the protest by remaining on duty several hours beyond normal working time. At the Kasaragod RTO office, employees stayed back till 8 pm and continued working as part of the agitation.

Association leaders said that earlier, for every two Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) promoted as Joint RTOs, one Senior Superintendent from the ministerial wing would also get promoted to the same post.

Under the amended rule, however, a Senior Superintendent will become eligible for promotion only after eight MVIs are promoted as Joint RTOs, they said. Employees argue that this will drastically shrink promotion opportunities for ministerial staff.

The protest at the Kasaragod office was led by the association’s district president, Savitha A, secretariat member and junior superintendent Subramanian, Veena Lakshmi, senior superintendent Nicholas, and state committee member Sreekanth. Association leaders warned that if the government does not withdraw the amendment and restore the earlier promotion ratio, the staff would intensify their agitation across the state.