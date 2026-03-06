Alappuzha: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come under criticism for constructing and concreting a drainage channel directly over a Kerala Water Authority (KWA) pipeline at Kommadi Junction in Alappuzha.

Despite strong objections from local residents, the construction company engaged by NHAI proceeded with the work. But when the water supply resumed on Thursday afternoon, drinking water began leaking from beneath the newly concreted drain.

A trench was dug at the site on March 1 to construct the drain, but the work did not begin immediately. Following this, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) announced that water supply would be suspended for the next three days. Taking advantage of the disruption, the construction company began work and covered the pipeline with concrete. Local residents rushed to the spot and demanded that the pipeline be left exposed and the work halted, but their requests were ignored.

Residents immediately alerted the KWA and expected officials to intervene, but no one from the agency arrived at the site. When the water supply resumed on Thursday afternoon, water began gushing out from beneath the concreted drain.

Ward councillor M S Sarju said commercial establishments and houses on the eastern side of Kommadi Junction had not received clean water for the past four days. Thomas Mathew of CMS Compound, a local resident, said the KWA had been informed several times, but the issue remained unresolved.

“It is now clear that the pipeline was concreted over while laying the drain. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India have been informed, and they will have to rectify the fault. Since the pipeline has already been covered with concrete, resolving the issue will be difficult,” informed a KWA official