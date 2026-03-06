Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union government to take urgent steps to assist Indian nationals stranded in several Middle East countries amid a shortage of flights and soaring ticket prices.

In a letter dated March 5, the Chief Minister said a large number of expatriates, including many from Kerala, were facing severe distress as they were unable to find viable or affordable options to return to India. He noted that the limited number of chartered and scheduled flights operating from GCC countries had left thousands of Indians stranded.

Vijayan urged the Union government to engage with airlines and flight operators to resume and increase services to priority destinations in India, including Tier-2 cities, so that stranded passengers could return home without further delay.

The Chief Minister also suggested setting up a centralised registration system through Indian missions or a dedicated online portal to identify and prioritise the most vulnerable individuals seeking repatriation. These include the sick, elderly, pregnant women, children and those facing financial difficulties. He said state governments should also be kept informed about these arrangements so that they could provide necessary support when returnees arrive.

Raising concern over the cost of travel, Vijayan said many airlines were charging excessively inflated fares, several times higher than normal ticket prices, for chartered flights from the Gulf to India. He urged the Union government to intervene and regulate ticket prices during the crisis to prevent the exploitation of passengers.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the plight of Indian nationals currently in Gulf countries on tourist or visit visas, whose return to India also needs to be facilitated in a coordinated manner.

In addition, Vijayan pointed out that many Indian travellers who had been using GCC airports such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait as transit hubs for journeys to other continents were now stranded due to sudden flight cancellations and airspace closures. He requested the Union government to create a dedicated helpline or registration channel for transit passengers, noting that many of them were stuck without luggage, accommodation or local contacts.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to intervene urgently to address the situation and ensure the safe return of stranded Indians.