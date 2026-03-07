Alappuzha: A temporary road laid for the ongoing flyover construction at Cheppad Junction in Kayamkulam has begun to sink and break apart, triggering concern among local residents and commuters.

Locals allege that the road was built without adhering to even basic construction standards. According to them, insufficient amount of crushed rock was used while laying the road, making it weak and vulnerable to damage.

The poor condition recently caused a goods lorry to get stuck after a section of the road gave way, resulting in heavy traffic congestion in the area.

The sinking stretches have also developed potholes, turning the route into a potential accident spot. Residents fear the situation could worsen during the monsoon, as the absence of proper drainage facilities may lead to waterlogging and further damage, affecting nearby houses and shops.

The stretch is widely used by people travelling to institutions such as the Cheppad Government Ayurveda Hospital, Cheppad Post Office, Christ King Higher Secondary School, and PMD UP School. At present, commuters are forced to navigate muddy patches.

The temporary road has been covered only with sand and not tarred, causing vehicles to raise thick clouds of dust that spread to nearby homes, shops and schools.

Residents have urged the National Highways Authority to intervene and take immediate steps to rectify the situation.