Kochi: The Election Commission of India on Friday reviewed poll preparedness for the forthcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections during a high-level meeting held in Kochi. The review was led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Election Commission is expected to declare the dates of the Assembly Election within a week’s time. Polling was held on April 6, 2021 in a single phase in the previous election cycle and the counting completed on May 2, 2021.

The Commission interacted with representatives of recognised national and state political parties to gather feedback and suggestions ahead of the elections. Representatives from national parties including Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, took part in the discussions with the ECI. Recognised state parties including Communist Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party were also present.

Most political parties appreciated the Commission for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala. Some parties also commended the work of Booth Level Officers in carrying out the revision process.

During the meeting, several parties urged the Commission to consider local festivals while finalising election dates. Others requested special arrangements to facilitate elderly voters and persons with disabilities. Concerns were also raised about the influence of money power, distribution of liquor or freebies during elections, and the misuse of artificial intelligence and synthetically generated content that could affect the electoral atmosphere.

Gyanesh Kumar said the Special Intensive Revision had been conducted in a transparent manner and was aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is left out while preventing the inclusion of ineligible persons in the electoral rolls. He noted that Forms 6, 7 and 8 can still be filed for additions, deletions or corrections in the voter list, and that appeals can be submitted to the district magistrate or the chief electoral officer as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The chief election commissioner assured political parties that elections would be conducted in an impartial, free, fair and transparent manner. He also encouraged them to use the cVIGIL component of the ECINET platform to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections.

Calling on political parties to uphold Kerala’s tradition of peaceful elections, he said the state’s polls should continue to serve as a model not only for the country but for the world.

Later, the Commission held a detailed review meeting with enforcement agencies, senior police officials, district election officers and superintendents of police. Discussions covered election planning, electronic voting machine management, logistics, training of election staff, law and order, seizures and voter awareness activities.

The Commission directed enforcement agencies to act with complete impartiality and take strict action against inducement-related activities. District election officers were also asked to ensure assured minimum facilities at all polling stations, including ramps, wheelchairs and drinking water for voters.