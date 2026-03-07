Kumily: A female tiger named Mangala at the Periyar Tiger Reserve will be shifted to the Zoological Park at Puthur in Thrissur, as her eyesight has not fully recovered and she has not developed the ability to hunt independently. The order was issued by Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Pramod G Krishnan.

Mangala had earlier received expert medical treatment, including medicines brought from abroad, after she was found suffering from cataract-related vision problems. However, her eyesight has not improved enough to enable her to survive independently in the wild. She has also failed to acquire the natural hunting skills required for survival.

Initially, authorities had planned to release Mangala back into the forest once she developed the ability to hunt on her own. Following directions from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the tiger has been under protection at the forest office in Kokkara. A special enclosure with a large fenced area was prepared to simulate a natural habitat.

Despite being 5 years old, Mangala has not learned to hunt and continues to depend on food provided by the Forest Department. She is fed about five kilograms of meat daily, and two watchers have been assigned for her care. Attempts to train the tiger to develop natural hunting skills were unsuccessful.

As it became clear that Mangala would not be able to hunt independently, officials of the Periyar Tiger Reserve had submitted a request a year ago to shift her to the Puthur Zoological Park.

The order states that the tiger will be captured and shifted for veterinary care to the Thrissur Zoological Park in accordance with Section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Mangala was found by Forest Department watchers on November 21, 2020, near the historic Mangala Devi Temple inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The female cub was only about two months old and weighed just around 2.5 kilograms. She was found in a weak condition and unable to stand. When discovered in an abandoned state, she had already lost about 90 per cent of her vision due to cataracts.

As the cub was found near the Mangala Devi Temple area, she was named Mangala and has since been under the care of the Forest Department.