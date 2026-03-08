A fire broke out at a plastic dumping ground at Mandankaavu, Koyilandy, on Sunday afternoon. The Koyilandy Fire Force have arrived at the scene and are dousing the flames. No casualities have been reported in connection with the incident.

According to an official from the Koyilandy Fire and Rescue station, the fire broke out around 1.30 PM on Sunday at the plastic dumping ground, where a pile of waste caught on fire. The official said that the source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

After the incident was reported, the officials from the Koyilandy fire stations and police officers from the Perambra and Balussery stations arrived at the spot. An officer from the Balussery police said the fire had been brought under control.