Key events in Kerala today: Free hearing check-up camp, short film release mark March 9
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Hotel Demora: Release of the novel "Niyogam" written by Ramesh Chennithala and published by Manorama Books. Guests: T Padmanabhan, Blessy. Time: 11 am.
- General Hospital: Inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for the multi-story building. Chief Guest: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Time: 5 pm.
- Thonnakkal Bio Life Science Park: Inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals. Chief Guest: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Time: 11 am.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Short film release. Guest: Minister R Bindu. Time: 11 am.
- Central Stadium: State-level inauguration of the Sakthi Self-Help Group of the Department of Social Justice. Chief Guest: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Time: 3 pm.
- All Saints College: Alumni Meet. Time: 11 am.
- Manacaud National College: Inauguration of the Centre for Foreign Languages. Guest: Maldives Consul General Aminath Shifana. Time: 11 am.
- Press Club Hall: Thanima Cultural Forum - Poetry Recitation, Book Discussion. Guest: Dr M R Thampan. Time: 4 pm.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Media Voice Award distribution. Guests: S M Vijayanand, Prem Kumar. Time: 4 pm.
- Press Club SS Ram Hall: Sujith Memorial Foundation Pratibha Award distribution. Guest: V K Prasanth MLA. Time: 4 pm.
- Bharat Bhavan: Music Awareness Program inauguration. Guest: Minister Saji Cheriyan. Time: 5 pm.
- Kerala Bhasha Institute N.V. Hall: Release of agricultural books written by Suresh Muthukulam. Time: 3 pm.
Ernakulam
- KINFRA Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery (Kerala Startup Mission Campus): 'Spark Her' boot camp organised by the State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), aiming to lead women into entrepreneurship - 10 am.
- Maharajas' College, Ernakulam: Victory rally and celebration for winning the MG University Youth Festival; Inauguration by director Aashiq Abu - 12 pm.
- Hotel Ginger, Kalamassery: Travancore Cements launches new products; Minister P Rajeev - 12.30 pm.
- GNR Hall, Maharajas' College, Ernakulam: Book release of Dr V L Reenakumari's 'Pranayachoppu' - 3 pm.
- Changampuzha Park, Edappally: 'Ramanan @ 90' organised by Kerala Sahitya Mandalam; Discourse by Alankode Leelakrishnan - 6 pm.
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre at 6.15 am.
- Malaparamba: Inauguration of the Malaparamba – Mananchira four-lane road by Minister P A Muhammed Riyas at 10 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026 at 11 am.
- DCC Auditorium: Unveiling of the photo of former Union Minister K P Unnikrishnan by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan at 3 pm.
- Kunduparambu Union Library: Foundation stone laying for the library building constructed using MLA fund by MLA Thottathil Raveendran at 4:30 pm.
- Kozhikode Beach: Solidarity with the people of Iran, Welfare Party Night March led by State President Razak Paleri at 9:30 pm.
- Kallai AWH College: Free Hearing Check-up Camp at 9 am.
- Puthalath Eye Hospital: Free Glaucoma Detection Camp at 9 am.
- DCC Auditorium: KPCC Vichar Vibhag North Zone Representative Conference by State President Dr Nedumudi Harikumar at 9.30 am.
- Westhill INTUC Office: NGO Association Westhill Branch Conference, inaugurated by KPCC General Secretary K Jayanth at 1.30 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.