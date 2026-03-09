A 22-year-old man from Thulappally who had been missing for more than two weeks has been traced in Srinagar.

Josephine Chacko, a BBA graduate, had been missing since February 23. He left home that morning in his car after telling his mother that he planned to buy a new mobile phone and run a few errands. When he failed to return by night, his family filed a missing person complaint at the Pampa Police Station.

During the initial investigation, officers tracked the car passing through Kanamala junction, and witnesses later confirmed seeing him travelling towards Erumely. The search became difficult as Josephine was not carrying a phone.

A key lead emerged when police found that a new SIM card had been activated using a secondary number previously linked to him. Acting on this information, a team including Grade CPO Arunlal and CPO Sudeesh travelled to New Delhi, accompanied by Josephine’s uncle, Sunny. By the time they reached the capital, Josephine had already moved beyond Haryana, prompting the officers to continue the chase by bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the mobile signal helped track him up to Pathankot, after which the phone again went inactive. Another breakthrough came when his car was detected at a toll plaza near Pathankot, indicating that he had entered Jammu and Kashmir.

With coordination from Pampa CI Manoj Kumar and other senior officers, the Jammu and Kashmir Police located the vehicle at the Kachkoot Toll Plaza and intercepted Josephine. He was held there until the Kerala police team reached the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Josephine had not clearly explained why he left home. Officers believe he had been under emotional strain due to difficulties in finding a job and was not in a condition to discuss the matter in detail.

Josephine has since spoken with his family members and is said to be safe. "As he did not wish to leave the car he had taken from home, we returned to Kerala with him in the same vehicle," said CPO Sudeesh. The team has currently reached Nashik and is expected to arrive in the state within the next two days.

Josephine is the son of P J Chacko, a plantation worker, and Alphonsa.