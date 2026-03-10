Alakode: The long-awaited bridge across the Mangara River has finally opened to the public, marking a proud moment for St Thomas LP School at Mangara

For decades, children had to cross the wide river to reach the school here, a journey made even more perilous when a crocodile was spotted here 16 years ago. The sighting caused fear among students, parents and teachers alike. Interestingly, a crocodile had also been seen in the area 30 years earlier, only to be captured and removed by the Forest Department.

To highlight the urgent need for a permanent bridge, then-headmistress Sister Deena Kaviyil, along with local resident and photographer Jijo Mangara, led the school children in constructing a symbolic bridge called `Kunjikkai Nadappalam' (Bridge of Little Hands). A photograph of this bridge was published in Malayala Manorama on December 11, 2010, gaining widespread attention and sparking public demand for a permanent structure.

Following this, a public committee was formed under the convenorship of former Panchayat member T Prabhakaran to push the project forward. Proposals were submitted, surveys conducted and cost estimates prepared. Although funds were reportedly sanctioned twice, the bridge did not materialise. Later, MLA M V Govindan took the initiative, securing Rs.13 crore for the project and works on the project was launched in November 2022.

During construction, nine pillars on the riverbed were washed away when rainwater submerged them, requiring replacement before work could continue. The completed Mangarapalam Bridge, rising over 10 meters and stretching 125 meters in length, now serves not only as a crucial transport link but also as a scenic vantage point.

Students of St Thomas School, Mangara, build a symbolic bridge named ‘Kunjikkai Nadappalam’ (File Photo).

The river, winding through multiple channels, is lined with dense trees and lush vegetation on its banks, creating a picturesque view.For years, local communities have actively worked to preserve the river and its surroundings.

With the bridge now in place, many areas of the hilly region are more easily connected. The decades-old Mangarkadav–Eruvatti road is also being revitalised with it. Before the bridge at Chapparappadavu was built, vehicles, including buses, had to take the Mangarkadav route to reach the Eruvatti area during the summer months.

The Mangara Bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore, was officially inaugurated by MLA M V Govindan. P Ravindran, chairman of the District Panchayat Standing Committee, presided over . Chapparappadavu Panchayat President Saji Othera, along with Rajani Mohan, P Premalatha, Abdu Rahman, P P Subhash, Sajan Joseph, Alfiya Salam, Anil Chandran, Ali Mangara, Jojiy Anithottam, Rajesh Mathew, P T Mathew, and Joji Pulichamakkal, also spoke at the event.