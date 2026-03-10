A 21-year-old man who consumed acid following harassment after allegedly defaulting on an online loan died while undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The deceased is identified as Anand, son of Suresh Kumar, a resident of Ninnavila in Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident occurred on March 4. Anand had taken a loan from an online lending app and was later contacted by an unidentified person demanding that he repay ₹30,000 as part of the loan settlement.

He was allegedly threatened that if the amount was not paid before noon on March 4, morphed photos of him would be circulated among his friends and family members.

However, Anand, who worked at a tyre shop in Pulimoodu, was unable to arrange the money, ward member G Suresh Kumar said.

Subsequently, the unidentified persons allegedly morphed his photograph into obscene images and circulated them through WhatsApp among his relatives and family members, causing him severe mental distress.

Following this, Anand left the shop around 12.17 pm saying he was going out for lunch. He returned shortly afterwards and later went to a shed near a ground behind the shop, where he consumed acid in an attempt to end his life, according to the FIR.

Co-workers rushed him to Nedumangad District Hospital and was later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, he died at 7.20 am on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The Aryanad Police said that the investigation into the incident is currently underway.