Kochi: For R Ashokan, the Assistant Commissioner of Police with Traffic Enforcement East in Kochi City, the first salute from his son was a moment that brought back memories from 22 years ago.

When his son K A Advaith, who had just passed out as a Civil Police Officer, stood before him and offered a crisp salute, Ashokan was transported back to May 2004, the day of his own passing out parade. Back then, after completing the ceremony and stepping into service as a Sub Inspector, Ashokan had a special spectator in the crowd: his four-year-old son Advaith.

A photograph from the day, widely carried by the media, captured the curious child perched on his father’s shoulder, trying to pull off the newly donned police cap.

A moment from 22 years ago: As relatives place the insignia on R Ashokan following the Sub Inspectors’ passing out parade, his young son K A Advait lifts the ceremonial sword used in the parade. The photograph was published in the daily Malayala Manorama.

Two decades later, at another passing out parade held at the Kerala Police Academy, the moment came full circle, with Advaith standing where his father once stood. He has completed his training and joined the force as a Police Constable, posted to the same academy.

The youngster finished his training with distinction, securing the Best Indoor Award after topping the written examination.

Though he has secured an appointment as a Civil Police Officer, the next goal for Advaith is to rise to the rank of Sub Inspector. The youngster holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering, a diploma in Automobile Engineering and a degree in English Literature. Standing firmly behind his ambition are his mother, E K Shajimol, a teacher and his sister Amrutha Shree, who is pursuing a BSc in Agriculture at the Amrita Institute.

Advaith now cherishes the hope of one day donning the Sub Inspector’s uniform and offering another salute to his father, bringing the remarkable father–son story full circle once again.