Wayanad: Three youngsters from a four-member gang were arrested on Wednesday for stealing 300 kilograms of dried pepper in Pulppalli here. The arrested are Anoop (22), a native of Vadanakavala in Pulppalli; Thekkepeedikayil Noufal (22), a native of Thannitheruvu; and Parakkal Muhammed Sinan (18), also a native of Thannitheruvu. The accused allegedly broke into a farmer’s storeroom and stole pepper worth nearly ₹2 lakh kept there on February 27.

Police identified the accused after a detailed examination of CCTV footage collected from shops and houses in the neighbourhood. According to the police, the accused sold the stolen pepper at shops in Meenangadi, Meppadi and Sulthan Bathery. Police said the gang had four members and that the fourth accused is still absconding. His movements are under police surveillance and he is expected to be arrested soon. The police also seized a car used by the gang to transport the stolen pepper.

The investigation was led by Sulthan Bathery DySP Muhammed Shereef. A special squad under the DySP, along with a team from the Pulppalli police station, took part in the probe. The accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, on Wednesday evening and were remanded in judicial custody. The investigation was coordinated by Pulppalli Station House Officer Mahesh and Sub-Inspector Jithin Kumar.