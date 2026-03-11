Two youths killed in scooter–truck collision in Wayanad
Wayanad: A man and a woman were killed in a road accident at Muthanga near Sulthan Bathery here on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Meleppurath Valappil Muhammed Fayis (25), a native of Kadanchery, Kalady, and Thottadippadam Amnath (25), a resident of the Farook College area near Ramanattukara in Kozhikode district.
The accident occurred at noon. The duo were travelling on a scooter towards Sulthan Bathery when it collided with a truck that was heading towards Mysuru in Karnataka.
Their bodies are kept at the Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital.
