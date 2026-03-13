Interested in opening Akshaya Centre in Kerala? Apply by March 19
The LBS Centre for Science and Technology is inviting applications for individuals to become Akshaya entrepreneurs to operate new and vacant Akshaya centre locations across Kerala.
Eligibility requires applicants to be under 50 years old, have completed Plus Two/Pre-Degree, possess computer proficiency, and adhere to specific age cutoffs as of January 1, 2026.
The application process involves an online registration, an OMR-based test, and an interview, with existing Akshaya entrepreneurs and those whose licenses were canceled being ineligible.
Akshaya centres play a vital role in Kerala in helping people apply for government services, as most procedures have now shifted online. If you are interested in becoming an Akshaya entrepreneur, the LBS Centre for Science and Technology under the Department of Electronics & IT (E&IT) has invited online applications.
As per the notification, applications are invited for the selection of candidates to run vacant and newly approved Akshaya centre locations across the state. The government has identified 1,037 locations across 14 districts.
However, existing Akshaya entrepreneurs are not eligible to apply for new centres.
Who are eligible?
- Age: Applicants must be below 50 years of age. Those who have attained 18 years as of January 1, 2026, are also eligible to apply
- Education: Plus Two / Pre-Degree
- Computer proficiency
- Additional weightage will be given to: 1) Highly educated, Women, SC/ST applicants
2) Applicants who own or rent at least 300 sq. ft. of space for the centre
Documents needed
- Photo & Signature
- Ration card number
- ID proof number (Aadhaar, Passport, Driving Licence or Voter ID)
- Nativity certificate
- Residence certificate
- SC/ST applicants must submit a caste certificate
- Applicants who own space may submit valid property documents (not mandatory)
How to apply?
- Visit: https://lbsedp.lbscentre.in/akshaya26/access.php
- Register as a new candidate using your mobile number
- Validate using the OTP
- Fill in the basic details
- Upload photo and signature
- Provide educational qualification details
- Provide employment and experience details
- Select the preferred location of the Akshaya centre
- Verify the details and pay the application fee of ₹750
- Take a printout of the application for reference
Selection process
- All applicants must appear for an OMR-based test.
- Candidates scoring at least 50% marks will be called for an interview.
- All documents submitted during the online application must be produced during the interview.
Who cannot apply?
- Those who currently run Akshaya centres
- Those whose Akshaya licences have been cancelled earlier
- Applicants should not submit more than one application
- Persons who intend to continue another job after opening the centre
For any doubts, contact: LBS oQ Helpline: 0471-2560311, 312, WhatsApp: 9400923669, Email: bscentre@gmail.com