Thiruvananthapuram: The finance department of Kerala on Friday sanctioned two instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The government has also granted two instalments of Dearness Relief (DR) for KSRTC pensioners.

According to the government, DA and DR will be increased by 7 per cent. To facilitate the payment, the government has provided an additional financial assistance of ₹10 crore to the corporation, said Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

The salary revision for KSRTC employees had earlier been implemented with financial benefits effective from January 2022. Now, the government has decided to distribute two instalments of DA and DR as part of this pay revision.

The finance minister also announced that the government had provided ₹ 1,574 crore in financial assistance to KSRTC during the current financial year. Of this, ₹1,439 crore was given as special assistance, while ₹135 crore was allocated for capital expenditure, including the purchase of buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, ₹1,035 crore had been earmarked in the state budget, and an additional ₹539 crore was provided.

Overall, during the tenure of the present LDF government, ₹9,015 crore has been provided to KSRTC as special and capital assistance, the minister added.