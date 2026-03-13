Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-44 result today 13/03/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RT 520875 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-44 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RT 520875
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RS 558658
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RW 333777
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0005, 1696, 4766, 8069, 0060, 1799, 4911, 8516, 0097, 2383, 5992, 9104, 0227, 2852, 6145, 9388, 1285, 4003, 7350
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0659, 6578, 0685, 7935, 1360, 5848
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0315, 0379, 0528, 0803, 0893, 1325, 1829, 1963, 2004, 2104, 2382, 2817, 3234, 3837, 4339, 4403, 4535, 4907, 5621, 6433, 7920, 8836, 9140, 9179, 9658
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0375, 0398, 0584, 0738, 0957, 1039, 1089, 1293, 1300, 1343, 1368, 1403, 1506, 1655, 1864, 1869, 1883, 1964, 2421, 2499, 2514, 2520, 2563, 2675, 2793, 2878, 2902, 3072, 3087, 3177, 3198, 3256, 3658, 3753, 3846, 3860, 3867, 4062, 4121, 4737, 4943, 5327, 5397, 5544, 5608, 5905, 6057, 6194, 6337, 6393, 6693, 6879, 6918, 6941, 7027, 7150, 7156, 7597, 7640, 8188, 8225, 8366, 8404, 8633, 8638, 8907, 8916, 8971, 9056, 9063, 9070, 9145, 9352, 9756, 9781, 9852
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0074, 0341, 0495, 0660, 0752, 0811, 0857, 1061, 1267, 1345, 1488, 1599, 1619, 1706, 1764, 1907, 1923, 2041, 2044, 2143, 2283, 2342, 2587, 2839, 2873, 3003, 3046, 3145, 3175, 3451, 3560, 3588, 3607, 3687, 4128, 4257, 4279, 4288, 4290, 4355, 4358, 4556, 4650, 4901, 5325, 5326, 5372, 5432, 5480, 5522, 5897, 5984, 6033, 6037, 6168, 6179, 6252, 6343, 6480, 6514, 6602, 6790, 6887, 6894, 7013, 7075, 7184, 7230, 7290, 7321, 7846, 7932, 7948, 8056, 8100, 8189, 8248, 8262, 8409, 8454, 8483, 8602, 8622, 8724, 8807, 8847, 9069, 9183, 9257, 9560, 9627, 9689
Ninth prize: ₹100
0046, 0123, 0131, 0145, 0152, 0377, 0446, 0769, 0802, 1083, 1263, 1341, 1450, 1457, 1694, 1898, 1904, 2050, 2239, 2244, 2433, 2569, 2622, 2652, 2777, 2927, 2950, 2985, 3107, 3139, 3289, 3302, 3314, 3343, 3423, 3443, 3564, 3673, 3686, 3772, 3782, 3892, 3902, 3947, 4091, 4169, 4171, 4172, 4282, 4340, 4342, 4364, 4388, 4393, 4408, 4553, 4612, 4614, 4617, 4707, 4718, 4720, 5075, 5093, 5115, 5140, 5165, 5204, 5343, 5368, 5407, 5417, 5443, 5444, 5465, 5479, 5504, 5536, 5548, 5585, 5589, 5612, 5676, 5722, 5754, 5785, 5800, 5903, 6042, 6083, 6259, 6422, 6423, 6521, 6608, 6617, 6645, 6735, 6811, 6962, 7065, 7081, 7297, 7335, 7338, 7728, 7802, 7892, 8012, 8082, 8105, 8116, 8129, 8352, 8368, 8397, 8464, 8524, 8572, 8585, 8666, 8699, 8766, 8897, 9079, 9119, 9219, 9289, 9294, 9299, 9408, 9441, 9457, 9469, 9569, 9584, 9598, 9601, 9608, 9669, 9810, 9829, 9871, 9923
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.