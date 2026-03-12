The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-614 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PW 306349

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PN 297254

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PS 376788

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0952, 1170, 1457, 1459, 1972 2346, 2465, 4126, 4498, 5250 5346, 5471, 5625, 6825, 7236 8071, 9245, 9404, 9537

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0352, 0510, 5638, 5723 8183, 9194

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0134, 0239, 0278, 0900, 1192, 1401, 1524, 1764, 2234, 2621, 2810, 3259, 3809, 4245, 4254, 5059, 6157, 6320, 6394, 6523, 6530, 7222, 8092, 8656, 8877

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0069, 0344, 0516, 0688, 0801, 0831, 0865 0888, 0926, 1237, 1300, 1501, 1780, 1874 2482, 2572, 2796, 2818, 2969, 2977, 3015 3186, 3330, 3340, 3350, 3353, 3440, 3486 3555, 3707, 3936, 3988, 4194, 4206, 4211 4220, 4300, 4625, 4662, 4703, 4770, 4888 4947, 5096, 5187, 5198, 5276, 5415, 5491 5562, 5651, 5675, 5765, 5770, 5923, 6340 6418, 6469, 6528, 6813, 6817, 6842, 6916 7086, 7239, 7388, 7409, 8043, 8481, 8555 8896, 9417, 9443, 9491, 9753, 9917

Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)

0064, 0349, 0608, 0664, 0727, 0755, 0780, 0867, 1006, 1160, 1247, 1280, 1381, 1382, 1480, 1613, 1902, 2008, 2031, 2088, 2090, 2160, 2382, 2426, 2872, 2897, 2984, 3304, 3642, 3689, 3725, 4201, 4243, 4341, 4388, 4389, 4412, 4457, 4493, 4571, 4621, 4687, 4814, 4822, 4966, 5053, 5054, 5229, 5477, 5702, 5712, 5921, 5946, 6113, 6477, 6539, 6547, 6663, 6770, 7136, 7147, 7241, 7423, 7498, 7513, 7697, 8165, 8195, 8282, 8308, 8339, 8533, 8540, 8813, 8945, 8953, 9117, 9356, 9386, 9433, 9512, 9634, 9654, 9824

Ninth prize: ₹100

0104, 0167, 0202, 0318, 0392, 0502, 0645, 0671, 0728 0776, 0793, 0838, 0858, 0868, 0895, 1045, 1108, 1153 1163, 1165, 1175, 1190, 1343, 1416, 1481, 1553, 1591 1631, 1633, 1734, 1746, 1842, 1860, 1940, 2005, 2022 2025, 2113, 2122, 2130, 2182, 2186, 2217, 2222, 2225 2295, 2555, 2792, 2808, 2809, 2963, 3016, 3019, 3057 3078, 3174, 3253, 3257, 3302, 3349, 3359, 3434, 3445 3482, 3606, 3665, 3668, 3699, 3793, 3800, 3923, 3932 4024, 4026, 4039, 4063, 4200, 4230, 4263, 4490, 4540 4761, 4780, 4794, 4819, 4830, 4877, 4903, 4996, 5042 5176, 5196, 5224, 5237, 5292, 5337, 5345, 5370, 5634 5646, 5878, 5889, 5914, 6018, 6095, 6250, 6284, 6482 6525, 6560, 6700, 6714, 6720, 6723, 6744, 6894, 6909 6939, 7017, 7064, 7113, 7217, 7306, 7307, 7389, 7390 7633, 7773, 7857, 7880, 7934, 8048, 8124, 8197, 8273 8396, 8508, 8548, 8703, 8729, 8856, 8865, 8941, 9065 9128, 9177, 9229, 9259, 9299, 9343, 9345, 9376, 9645 9650, 9805, 9871

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.