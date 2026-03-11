The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-43 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DD 543799

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DC 480465

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DM 298427

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0710, 0865, 1003, 1282, 1508, 2116, 3316, 3710, 4173, 4294, 4942, 5089, 5243, 5403, 5509, 5718, 6322, 6453, 9191

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1055, 4859, 6329, 6568, 6577, 8216

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0508, 1624, 1687, 1883, 2218, 2329, 2457, 3136, 3251, 3626, 3975, 4057, 4269, 4601, 4712, 4771, 4908, 5012, 5813, 5834, 6088, 7012, 7918, 8427, 8506

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0033, 0092, 0113, 0116, 0248, 0359, 0576 0721, 0800, 0808, 0965, 1361, 1554, 1599 1633, 1694, 1941, 2028, 2046, 2052, 2197 2364, 2383, 2486, 2780, 2797, 2990, 3022 3595, 3612, 4051, 4080, 4139, 4349, 4383 4586, 4713, 4730, 5147, 5510, 5590, 5677 5701, 5909, 6051, 6089, 6149, 6161, 6250 6457, 6465, 6498, 6684, 6836, 6901, 7076 7298, 7570, 7617, 7619, 7913, 8052, 8297 8442, 8779, 8846, 8963, 9013, 9063, 9076 9326, 9359, 9428, 9469, 9724, 9913

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.