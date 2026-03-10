Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-510 result today 10/03/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SA 224420 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-510 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
What you should read next
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SA 224420
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SJ 217940
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SM 707674
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0693, 0844, 1128, 1623, 2774, 3386, 3632, 3876, 4660, 4863, 6270, 6690, 6890, 7038, 8439, 8837, 9626, 9771, 9822
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
3196, 7097, 7525, 7702, 8310, 8432
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0252, 0759, 1218, 1246, 1957, 2121, 2757, 2771, 2857, 2947, 3407, 3664, 4232, 4381, 4565, 4756, 5415, 5887, 6286, 7942, 8276, 9202, 9314, 9355, 9520
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0016, 0101, 0236, 0499, 0662, 0674, 1173, 1190, 1222, 1394, 1403, 1509, 1523, 1688, 1764, 1797, 1826, 1915, 1938, 2061, 2100, 2246, 2350, 2602, 2654, 2708, 2939, 2980, 3121, 3164, 3732, 3899, 4027, 4123, 4131, 4158, 4333, 4617, 4624, 4717, 4744, 4946, 4982, 5017, 5023, 5208, 5303, 5340, 5547, 5609, 5627, 5652, 5860, 5862, 5955, 6067, 6135, 6149, 6325, 6829, 7002, 7194, 7743, 7979, 8272, 8346, 8636, 8644, 8908, 8923, 9079, 9087, 9422, 9800, 9968, 9971
Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)
0014, 0035, 0125, 0778, 0813, 0873, 0944, 1107, 1182, 1262, 1514, 1614, 1843, 1870, 2065, 2130, 2157, 2267, 2391, 2617, 2670, 2686, 2916, 3021, 3180, 3351, 3542, 3616, 3932, 4016, 4069, 4106, 4129, 4144, 4250, 4310, 4350, 4382, 4390, 4445, 4470, 4542, 4671, 4801, 4984, 5125, 5160, 5195, 5246, 5275, 5450, 5552, 5561, 5785, 5809, 6249, 6379, 6389, 6396, 6521, 6557, 6773, 6883, 7013, 7149, 7158, 7338, 7345, 7372, 7391, 7659, 7672, 7674, 7745, 7775, 7825, 8203, 8441, 8459, 8480, 8565, 8600, 9093, 9126, 9405, 9482, 9526, 9594, 9744, 9745
Ninth prize: ₹100
0056, 0189, 0207, 0213, 0221, 0412, 0449, 0519, 0575, 0627, 0634, 0767, 0770, 0833, 0834, 0897, 1073, 1113, 1221, 1227, 1376, 1420, 1474, 1536, 1540, 1592, 1707, 1728, 1741, 1763, 1993, 2080, 2312, 2354, 2451, 2504, 2610, 2679, 2709, 3182, 3187, 3220, 3375, 3708, 4095, 4207, 4230, 4233, 4370, 4469, 4509, 4562, 4583, 4647, 4683, 4702, 4710, 4711, 4734, 4745, 4866, 5097, 5113, 5135, 5204, 5211, 5239, 5319, 5399, 5403, 5457, 5542, 5590, 5612, 5726, 5727, 5734, 5735, 5789, 5847, 5871, 5877, 5880, 5888, 5938, 5995, 6045, 6097, 6113, 6144, 6256, 6353, 6366, 6407, 6451, 6480, 6679, 6721, 6803, 6826, 6904, 6907, 7046, 7165, 7298, 7318, 7337, 7351, 7400, 7510, 7538, 7640, 7773, 7808, 7816, 7891, 7900, 7940, 8069, 8200, 8254, 8324, 8332, 8385, 8394, 8522, 8523, 8778, 8780, 8850, 8892, 8893, 8912, 8972, 8998, 9217, 9231, 9262, 9287, 9338, 9362, 9545, 9671, 9681, 9865, 9867, 9913, 9927, 9935, 9937
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-44 result 09.03.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
What you should read next
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.