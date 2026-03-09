Years ago in Bengaluru, Nithin Babu would slow down his bike every evening while returning from his part-time jobs. A degree student from Pampady in Kottayam, then, he would pause near a cricket academy, standing quietly outside the grill to watch children and youngsters practising in full gear. Cricket was his passion, and he believed he had the talent to pursue it seriously. But professional coaching was something he simply could not afford. Realising that even basic training was beyond his means, he would eventually ride away each day — carrying with him the dream of one day playing for India.

That memory came rushing back years later when India defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, securing their third title. Malayali star Sanju Samson powered the victory with a blistering 89 off 46 balls. Overwhelmed with joy, Nithin, now 37, and a successful garment businessman, jumped from his seat in celebration. The excitement soon turned into an act of generosity. He announced a gift of ₹2,000 each to the 82 employees working at his two garment shops, totalling ₹1.64 lakh.

“When Sanju achieves something, it feels as if I have achieved it myself. That is the feeling every Malayali has,” Nithin says. “He does what many of us only dreamed of doing. So the happiness we feel is the same.”

This was not the first time he celebrated one of Sanju’s performances during the tournament. When India defeated West Indies in the Super Eights stage at Eden Gardens, and Sanju smashed an unbeaten 97, Nithin rewarded the 62 staff members at his main garment shop in Pampady’s Ponnappan City with ₹500 each, distributing ₹31,000. When the Kerala batter followed it up with an 89 at Wankhede Stadium to help India edge England in the semifinal, the reward doubled to ₹1,000 per employee, amounting to ₹62,000. “Sanju achieved something I once dreamed of doing. How could I sit quietly without celebrating it? And celebrations are always better when shared with the people who stand with us,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nithin’s love for cricket began in childhood. He played in local tournaments and represented his college team as well. While studying in Class 12, he was selected to join the Kottayam Cricket Club, but the opportunity required him to buy a cricket kit. “When I asked my parents to get one, they refused,” he recalls. Later, while pursuing Business Management studies in Bengaluru, the dream resurfaced briefly. Passing the cricket academy during his daily commute, he once enquired about joining. The coaching fee was ₹8,000 a month — exactly what he earned through his part-time job. “That’s when I realised it was impossible,” he says.

After completing his studies, Nithin worked in several companies in Bengaluru before joining a firm at Technopark. Around this time, he married his longtime partner, Blessy. “I was heading the marketing department of a company at Technopark when I decided to quit and start my own business,” he says. His entrepreneurial journey began with a small garment shop named Feya Garments in Pampady’s Ponnappan City, named after his eldest daughter, Feya Nithin. Blessy joined him in the venture from the beginning.

Sanju Samson's performance led India into the T20 International semi-finals. Photo: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

As the business grew, Nithin opened another store in Pampady called JRN Clothing, and the expansion continued with a manufacturing and export unit in Tiruppur.

Looking back, he says the inability to pursue cricket pushed him to succeed elsewhere. “I could not chase my dream of becoming a cricketer because of financial constraints and lack of support. Life then became a struggle to build a business,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Sanju is at the crease, it feels as if I am standing there. The tension, excitement and pride — everything feels personal,” he says. Many of his employees are also Sanju fans, though some initially doubted whether the player would get enough opportunities in the tournament. “I told them that if Sanju got a chance, he would become the player of the series. And that is exactly what happened,” he says proudly.

After Sanju’s performance in the Super Eights stage, Nithin says he could hardly sleep. “It was around 3 am when I decided to reward my staff,” he recalls. Watching Sanju bat has become a ritual at his home. Nithin often watches matches wearing cricket pads and gloves, with a bat and helmet placed beside him. Some employees even join him to watch the games. “Some get so nervous watching Sanju bat that they step away until the over ends,” he laughs. During the final, around ten staff members gathered at his house to watch the match together.

At 37, he has built a thriving enterprise from a small rural town in Kottayam, with an annual turnover of about ₹30 crore. Sharing success with employees has always been important to him. On one occasion, a few senior staff members mentioned that they had never travelled by flight and believed they never would. Nithin decided to change that. He organised a two-day trip to Goa for eight employees, covering accommodation, food, activities, and round-trip airfare.

Today, he closely follows the progress of cricketers from Kerala. “Whenever a player from Kerala gets a chance in the Indian team, it fills us with pride. I always watch to see if players like Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod or Mohammed Azharuddeen get an opportunity,” he says. He still plays in local tournaments whenever time permits.

At home, Blessy admits she is not a big cricket follower but fully supports her husband’s enthusiasm. “I’m happy if Nithin is happy,” she says. “And the rewards he gives employees are well deserved. They are the people who stand with us. Our success is also because of them.”