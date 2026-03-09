Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent historian and academic K N Panikkar, one of India’s most prominent Marxist historians, passed away on Monday at SUT hospital. He was 89. Known for his influential writings on modern Indian history, communalism and colonial society, Panikkar remained an important voice in public debates on history and culture for decades.

He had served as the vice chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, chairman of the Kerala Council for Historical Research, and chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council.

Born on April 26, 1936, in Guruvayoor in Kerala, Panikkar grew up during a period of intense political and social change in India. He pursued higher education at Victoria College and later at Rajasthan University, eventually building a distinguished career as a historian, teacher and writer.

Panikkar was widely associated with the Marxist school of historiography and contributed significantly to the study of social and cultural movements in modern India. Through his scholarship, he examined the relationship between religion, politics and social change, often focusing on the experiences of marginalised communities and popular movements.

Panikkar taught in the Department of History at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, where he later served as head of the department, Dean of the School of Social Sciences, and chairman of the Archives of Contemporary History. He had also served as a visiting professor at several universities abroad.

Over the years, he authored and edited several important works. Among his notable books are Against Lord and State: Religion and Peasant Uprisings in Malabar, Culture and Consciousness in Modern India, Culture, Ideology and Hegemony – Intellectuals and Social Consciousness in Colonial India, and Before the Night Falls. He also wrote A Concerned Indian’s Guide to Communalism, a widely discussed intervention in debates on communal politics in the country.

He was associated with the Indian Council of Historical Research’s project Towards Freedom, 1940: A Documentary History of the Freedom Struggle, which compiled archival materials related to the independence movement.

Beyond academia, Panikkar remained active in public discourse. In 2010, he launched Indian Ruminations, an English-language online portal that carried essays, literature and journalistic writing reflecting on politics, society and culture.

In Kerala, Panikkar also contributed to educational policy discussions. The state government appointed him chairman of an expert committee to examine complaints regarding newly introduced textbooks in state-supported schools. The committee submitted its report in October 2008. In 2017, he was honoured with a fellowship of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

He is survived by two daughters- Ragini and Shalini. His wife Usha Panikkar died earlier.