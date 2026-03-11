Kozhikode: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to field Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state general secretary Saleem Madavoor from one of the Assembly constituencies in Kozhikode district in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

According to sources, the LDF is actively considering the Koduvally Assembly constituency and Vadakara Assembly constituency for Saleem Madavoor's candidature. If the RJD leadership decides against fielding him as an LDF candidate in Vadakara, he may instead contest as an LDF-backed independent from Koduvally.

Confirming the development, Saleem said he will contest from either constituency depending on the party's decision. "If the party asks me to contest in Vadakara, I will do so. Otherwise, I will contest as an LDF-backed independent candidate from Koduvally," he said.

At a recent party leadership meeting held in Kozhikode, the RJD demanded that the LDF allocate three additional Assembly seats to the party, including Koduvally, for the upcoming election.

In the previous Assembly election, the party contested in Koothuparamba Assembly constituency, Vadakara Assembly constituency and Kalpetta Assembly constituency. This time, the party has requested the CPM-led LDF to allot three more constituencies — Koduvally Assembly constituency, Kovalam Assembly constituency and Chalakudy Assembly constituency — to its candidates.

"We are hopeful that the LDF leadership will positively consider our demand. We believe we can perform well whether I contest from Vadakara or Koduvally," Saleem said.

Earlier, RJD state general secretary Varghese George had said that the CPM should honour the assurance given by its former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to provide additional seats to the party in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sources said the CPM had suggested that the RJD give up the Kalpetta Assembly constituency if it wished to contest from Koduvally. However, RJD leaders strongly opposed the proposal.

The Koduvally constituency has traditionally been considered a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League. However, in a surprise result in the 2016 Kerala Legislative Assembly election, LDF-backed independent candidate Karat Razak won the seat by a narrow margin of 573 votes. The IUML regained the constituency in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election when M K Muneer defeated Razak by 6,344 votes