Kottayam: Tusker Thirunakkara Sivan, an elephant celebrated for his majesty and grace, has turned 60.

Ranked among the most majestic elephants owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board, Sivan became part of the Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple at the age of 24 and has served the deity here for 35 years.

The Devaswom Board purchased Sivan in October 1990 from the renowned elephant training centre in Kodanad near Perumbavoor. Kodanad holds a reputation for itself among elephant centres in Kerala, and Sivan stands out as one of its finest, known for his impressive build, dignified gait, and commanding presence.

Majestic traits

Sivan possesses many of the ideal traits described in Gajashastra, the ancient science of elephants. These include a well-held head, a distinctive sesame-coloured hue, sandalwood-tinted tusks, honey-coloured eyes, and white toenails. He has a broad head dome, a strong, muscular body, large ears and a wide trunk that reaches the ground. His long body, sturdy belly, arched spine and flowing tail add to his majestic appearance.

Sivan is also admired for his gentle voice and calm temperament, even during musth, qualities that have made him beloved by devotees and temple visitors alike.

The late T Raman Bhattathirippad, then president of the Devaswom Board, played a key role in assigning Sivan to the Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple. The selection itself was made by a team comprising Dr Girinathan Nair, the Devaswom Board’s veterinarian, and P Dasappan Nair, secretary of the temple protection committee. It was P Dasappan Nair who bestowed the name Sivan, whispering it into the elephant’s ears. Since then, Sivan’s birthday has been celebrated every October.