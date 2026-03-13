Thodupuzha: A gymnasium exclusively for women, which offers facilities at a nominal fee, has begun functioning at Udumbannoor panchayat.

The women’s Health and Fitness Centre, named 'Avalkkoppam' (With her), was launched on November 1 on the upper floor of the panchayat office building. The facility was set up at a cost of ₹10 lakh, and its operations are being managed by the Kudumbashree CDS units.

At present, around ten women in the 35 to 50 age group regularly visit the gym for workouts, even though a trainer has not yet been appointed. The centre functions from 6 am to 10 am and is equipped with all necessary fitness equipment.

Women of all ages can become members of the gym, not only from within the panchayat but also from nearby areas. Steps are currently underway to appoint a gym trainer so that more women can be encouraged to join the fitness programme. Panchayat authorities said that once a trainer is appointed, the gym will also function in the evenings from April 1 onwards.