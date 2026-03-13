Kochi: Leadership is not merely management but a movement centred on radical generosity, said Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO of Manorama Online, while inaugurating the Women Leadership Conclave organised by the Kerala Management Association (KMA) at Taj Vivanta in Kochi on Friday.

Speaking on the Women's Day theme "Give to Gain", she emphasised that true professional growth stems from sharing knowledge and creating space for others.

Mariam reflected on her 25-year professional journey, recalling her transition from Manhattan to a traditional corporate environment as a young professional with her "spiky, coloured hair". At a time when digital media was a nascent concept, she navigated the complexities of introducing new technologies within an established organisational structure.

Addressing the women in the audience, she offered a direct mandate for the modern workplace. "Do not wait to be invited. Walk in as if you are always meant to be there. Do not shrink your ambition. Redesign the mould," she said.

A significant portion of her address focused on the power of professional ecosystems and the success of women-led initiatives. She highlighted how women built and expanded major business lines while balancing the demands of motherhood, by citing a few examples.

Mariam added that life is inevitably about mistakes and failures, and professional maturity lies in the willingness to own those failures while standing by one's convictions.

Mariam spoke out against the corporate instinct to protect territory or hoard information to gain visibility. She argued that such behaviour diminishes both the individual and the organisation.

"What I have learned is that when I open the door for someone else, my room becomes larger," she said. "When I don't hoard my information or my knowledge and I share it with others, I learn a lot more. I learn to be a bigger person."

She extended this philosophy to journalism and management alike, stating that an organisation's growth is fundamentally tied to the trust given to a team and the dignity afforded to sources and audiences.

Mariam concluded by urging women to be ready to deliver when their moment arrives.

Mariam summarised her leadership philosophy as a three-fold commitment to presence and empowerment. She urged the delegates to first "show up" by walking into every room with the absolute confidence that they belong there. This presence must be paired with a willingness to "share", where distributing knowledge freely serves to expand the collective room rather than diminish individual standing.

Finally, she challenged leaders to "create space" by actively building the ecosystems required to support and elevate the next generation, turning management into a lasting movement.

The inaugural function was attended by K Harikumar, KMA president, Anil Joseph, Management Week chair, Jain Joseph, Neo Film School founder and chairman, Cuckoo Parameswaran, actress and AMMA general secretary and Anil Varma, KMA honorary secretary, and Meena Thomas, Women Leadership Conclave chairperson.