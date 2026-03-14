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Thiruvalla: Learning has just got a lot more colourful at Kavumbhagam Government LP School. Under the Varnakoodaram project, the school has unveiled a scientific, child-friendly park along with smart classrooms, developed at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

The project features 13 specially designed activity zones, allowing children to explore multiple areas of development. The park offers experiential learning in physical-motor skills, language, creativity and aesthetics, socio-emotional growth and scientific knowledge. This initiative is part of the SSK Stars programme.

The project was inaugurated by MLA Mathew T Thomas at a function presided over by Thiruvalla Municipality Chairperson S Lekha. Education Standing Committee Chairperson Vidya Vijayan, Ward Councillor Suresh Kavumbhagam, SSK District Project Coordinator Reni Antony, DPO Anju, BPC Roy T Mathew, AEO V K Minikumari, Asha Chandran, Headmistress T V Geethamani, OS Jayalakshmi, PTA President Anoop Thomas, C Mathai, T P Padmakumari and Devesh Ranjith also addressed the gathering.

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