Kollam: Gym Santosh murder convict Aluva Athul was hacked to death by a group of men in Karunagappally on Saturday in alleged gang violence. CCTV footage showed Athul's car being chased by a grey Innova and rammed off the road. The car fell into a ditch along an under-construction stretch of the national highway.

A group of men then got out of the Innova and repeatedly attacked him with weapons. Athul, who was out on bail, was returning after visiting a police station. Though passers-by stopped their vehicles at the scene, none initially approached the attackers after noticing the weapons they were carrying. Residents rushed to Athul's aid only after the gang fled, but he had succumbed to his injuries by then.

Athul was one of the convicts in the murder of local gym owner Santosh, alias Gym Santosh, in Karunagappally on March 27, 2025. Santosh, who had earlier been out on bail in connection with a 2024 murder case, was attacked at his residence by a gang that included Athul. The assailants allegedly broke into his house and killed him using weapons including a hoe, a machete and an iron rod. All the accused in the case were later arrested and convicted.