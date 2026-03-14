Kozhikode: A 37-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at the Government Mental Health Centre in Kuthiravattom was found hanging inside a bathroom of the hospital on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohanan, a native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram district.

According to police, hospital doctors noticed that Mohanan was missing from his room around 11 p.m. and later they found him hanging inside the bathroom. Although he was still alive and was given medical treatment, doctors were unable to save his life.

Police said, Mohanan was admitted to the hospital in 2020 after the Parappanangadi police took him into custody following complaints that he was causing disturbances in public and affecting normal life in the area. He had been under treatment at the hospital since then.

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“We will take steps to identify his relatives in Parappanangadi and later hand over the body to them,” police officials said.