A 31-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping into the Neyyar dam on Thursday due to alleged work pressure and mental distress. The deceased has been identified as Saranya (31), a native of Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram.

Saranya took the extreme step on Thursday, around 4.56 pm, by jumping into the reservoir of the Neyyar Dam. According to the FIR registered at the Neyyar Dam police station, Sharanya, who had worked at the Thampanoor RT Office, was distressed after being denied transfer and due to her excessive workload. She was also troubled by her youngest son's speech disability.

According to the Neyyar dam police, Sharanya had stepped out in the evening, stating that she wanted to be alone and arrived at the dam. There, she called her husband, Sireesh, informing him of her decision to end her life before jumping into the reservoir.

The body was recovered on Friday afternoon and sent for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case under section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and are investigating the matter.