Pathanamthitta: The CPM has decided to bar A Padmakumar, a member of its Pathanamthitta district committee and an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, from participating in party committees.

While he technically remains a district committee member, the former Travancore Board President will no longer be permitted to take part in its activities. Party sources described the move as a temporary measure in light of the allegations against Padmakumar, which also led to his arrest. The party has also sought an explanation from him, with further action to be decided later.

Although barring a member from committees is not explicitly provided for in the party's constitution, sources said formal disciplinary action against Padmakumar is likely to follow shortly.