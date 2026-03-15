Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to experience the dog days of summer, with the mercury crossing 35°C in several districts, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert.

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 37°C in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Palakkad on Sunday. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to reach 36°C in Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in these nine districts.

Among them, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad have been experiencing sweltering heat since Saturday. However, despite the rising temperatures, the hilly regions of the state remain largely unaffected.

Meanwhile, isolated areas across the state received light rainfall, bringing some relief. According to the IMD alert issued at 3.45 pm on March 15, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive light rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching up to 40 kmph, by 6.45 pm.

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The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public advisory asking people to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities between 11 am and 3 pm.

The instructions are as follows:

Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.

Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.

Take rest under the shade during travel.

Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.

Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.

Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.

Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.

Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.

Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.

Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.

Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.

Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.

Provide water for animals and birds.

Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.

Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.

Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.