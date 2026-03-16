The Thiruvananthapuram district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has strongly protested the suspension of a doctor in connection with the death of a newborn at Nedumangad District Hospital, describing the government action as unjustified. The association has also warned of intensified protests in the district, including curtailment of certain medical services.

In a statement issued on March 15, the association said the suspension was ordered despite a preliminary expert committee report clearly finding that there was no medical negligence in the treatment provided. The KGMOA alleged that the government’s decision to suspend the doctor even after such findings was unfair and had caused serious concern among government doctors.

The health department had suspended Dr Bindu Sundar, Consultant Gynaecologist, Nedumangad District Hospital, in the wake of intense protests over an infant's death.

The association also criticised the delay in arresting those accused of assaulting the hospital superintendent in connection with the incident. It said the government’s approach in handling the case was highly objectionable and demanded immediate action against those responsible for the attack.

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A district general body meeting of KGMOA held on March 9 reviewed the circumstances surrounding the incident and the broader issues affecting maternity services in government hospitals. The meeting pointed out that continuing delivery services at centres lacking adequate infrastructure and sufficient human resources could pose serious risks to the lives of both mothers and newborns.

The association said many hospitals functioning as delivery points do not have the minimum facilities or adequate staff strength required to ensure safe maternity care. Continuing such services without addressing these shortcomings could lead to dangerous situations, it said.

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Demanding immediate justice for the suspended doctor and the arrest of those who attacked the hospital superintendent, the association announced a series of protest measures across the district. As part of the agitation, from March 13 onwards, hospitals where only two gynaecologists are available will not conduct on-call deliveries or related surgical procedures after duty hours.

In addition, the association has decided to suspend speciality outpatient services and elective surgeries from March 17.

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The KGMOA’s Thiruvananthapuram district unit warned that if the authorities fail to respond with a responsible and sympathetic approach to resolve the issue quickly, the organisation may intensify its protest and consider expanding the agitation statewide.

The statement was issued by district president Dr Sunitha N and secretary Dr Sheeja MP.