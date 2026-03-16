Kochi: A 23-year-old woman was severely injured after being brutally attacked and robbed by an unknown assailant near Kochi’s Kalamassery on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Jesna Fathima, a native of Kannur who works in Kochi, was targeted while returning home from work around 8 pm.

The attack occurred near the railway overbridge close to St. Joseph’s Church at Njalakam in Thrikkakara North. Fathima was walking through a shortcut path owned by the Indian Railways that is commonly used by pedestrians to avoid a longer detour.

According to Kalamassery police, the assailant had allegedly been following Jasna from the HMT Junction area. As she walked along the poorly lit stretch, the attacker suddenly threw a dhoti over her head to blindfold her and dragged her into a nearby drain.

“During the robbery attempt, the woman was subjected to a brutal assault. The attacker reportedly banged her head repeatedly against a concrete railway pillar and hit her with small stones, leaving her severely injured,” said the police.

Despite the attack, Fathima attempted to resist. However, the assailant managed to rob her of a gold necklace weighing around 6 grams and her iPhone, though she tried to protect them during the struggle. After the assault, the attacker fled the scene under the cover of darkness. Bleeding and disoriented,

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Jasna managed to reach a nearby residential area, where some of her colleagues live, before collapsing. She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kochi for treatment.

The police said the victim sustained deep lacerations on her head and face that required several stitches. While her condition is currently stable, hospital authorities said she remains severely traumatised and in shock following the attack.

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Kalamassery police have registered a case and launched a search for the suspect. Officers are currently examining CCTV footage from HMT Junction and nearby locations to track the attacker. “We are analysing CCTV visuals from multiple locations and have obtained a significant lead regarding the suspect’s identity. Teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend him at the earliest,” a police officer said

The incident has triggered renewed concerns about safety along the unlit railway pathway frequently used by commuters. Local ward members said the stretch has long been known as a poorly lit, dark zone that has repeatedly been flagged as unsafe. They alleged that the stretch has long been a hub for anti-social elements and drug users.

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Residents have demanded urgent steps from the railways and local authorities to improve lighting and security along the route, which continues to be widely used by workers and daily commuters. The police said that they will increase patrolling in the area.