The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday expelled senior Kannur leader T K Govindan from the party following his controversial remarks against the candidature of P K Shyamala, the wife of state secretary M V Govindan, in Taliparamba.

Confirming the decision, CPM Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh said the expulsion was decided by the district committee and later approved by the state committee. "T K Govindan has been expelled from the party for functioning against its ideals and decisions," he told the media.

Ragesh criticised Govindan for his remarks and alleged that he had been nurturing parliamentary ambitions. "Govindan has parliamentary greed. That is unacceptable," he said, accusing Govindan of attempting to align with the Congress to turn against the party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Earlier on Monday, Govindan had announced his exit from the party and said he would contest from Taliparamba, challenging Shyamala's candidature. Addressing a press conference, Govindan alleged that Shyamala's candidature was part of a "predetermined process" despite strong opposition within the party. According to him, the controversy began during a district secretariat meeting convened to discuss candidate selection.

He claimed that Ragesh had first suggested fielding a woman candidate in the district and later proposed Taliparamba as the constituency, eventually putting forward Shyamala's name. During the same meeting, Ragesh also proposed T I Madhusoodanan as the candidate for Payyannur.

Govindan further alleged that the proposals faced strong resistance within the secretariat, with most members opposing Shyamala's candidature. He also claimed that Ragesh would not take major decisions without consulting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Responding to the allegations, Ragesh said the party had decided to field two women candidates in Kannur and that Shyamala's name naturally emerged during discussions, given her long-standing organisational experience.

He also rejected Govindan's criticism, claiming that it was Govindan himself who proposed his own name when the district committee discussed the Taliparamba candidature. "A true communist should fulfil their responsibilities and positions will follow," Ragesh said, alleging that despite being given important responsibilities in the party, Govindan had chosen to betray the organisation.

Ragesh further alleged that Govindan had colluded with leaders of the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) to act against the party.