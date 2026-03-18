Alappuzha: Alappuzha District Congress Committee vice president Saji Joseph is set to contest as an independent candidate from Kuttanad, protesting the decision not to allocate the seat to the Congress. According to reports, Saji Joseph had sought the Kuttanad seat, but Kerala Congress (Joseph) retained the seat and allotted it to party vice chairman Reji Cherian.

"I have always stood with the party. This is the only party I have known since childhood, and I am taking this decision with a heavy heart. It pains me to be treated this way after everything I have done for the party and my people. I have never shied away from my duty. Have you ever seen me run away even from a lathi charge? I have always stood firm and protected others," Saji Joseph told the media.

Earlier in the day, he took to Facebook to allege that both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have failed to address the issues faced by the people of Kuttanad. He accused political leaders of treating the constituency as a "payment seat" and prioritising moneyed interests over the welfare of local residents.

He said Kuttanad continues to face severe challenges, with farmers, agricultural workers and economically weaker sections struggling to make ends meet. Criticising the selection of candidates, he said they were disconnected from the region and its issues. He added that the situation demands a political alternative and that the people of Kuttanad would not forgive leaders who undermine their interests. He also asserted that he would strongly oppose any attempts to sideline local concerns, calling it a matter of survival for the region.

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Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (Joseph) had on Tuesday announced eight candidates, including Reji Cherian in Kuttanad. Senior leader P J Joseph has opted out of the contest in Thodupuzha after five decades, citing health reasons. The decision was taken during party discussions in Thodupuzha, bringing the seat-sharing talks within the alliance to a close.