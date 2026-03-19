Malappuram: Muslims across Kerala will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, marking the culmination of the month-long Ramzan fasting.

The announcement was made after the sighting of the Shawwal moon at Chettippadi in Parappanangadi. The moon sighting was confirmed by Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama President Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Samastha General Secretary K. Alikkutty Musliyar, and Kozhikode Qazis Syed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili and Syed Abdul Nasar Hayy Shihab Thangal.

Devotees across the state are preparing to celebrate the festival with prayers and festivities. Special Eid prayers will be held at mosques and Eidgahs, with elaborate arrangements made for large gatherings in open grounds. However, some Eidgahs in the Malabar region had to be cancelled earlier this week due to heavy rains.

On the occasion, the faithful will also engage in the distribution of Fitr Zakat, a mandatory charitable contribution. The distribution of Zakat kits has already begun in many areas. Religious sermons and spiritual discourses will be held in mosques following the prayers.

People are also expected to visit friends and relatives to exchange greetings. Popular tourist destinations, including beaches, are likely to witness a heavy rush of visitors in the evening as part of the celebrations.