After days of deadlock, the All India Congress Committee high command has approved its second and final list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, amid discontent from Kannur MP K Sudhakaran over the denial of a party ticket. The official announcement is expected shortly.

The Congress had been under pressure from Sudhakaran and Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, who had expressed interest in contesting from Kannur and Konni constituencies, respectively. KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the approved list has been forwarded to the Leader of the Opposition. The party had earlier announced 55 candidates.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said on Thursday that all issues related to candidate selection have been resolved. He told reporters that the remaining names, for around 40 seats the party is contesting, will be announced shortly.

He added that while there would be disappointment among some leaders who were denied tickets, there would be no internal “explosion” within the party. Satheesan, who arrived in Kerala after the completion of the selection process, also took part in a roadshow in his constituency.

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Meanwhile, senior Congress leader A K Antony said he had urged Sudhakaran to abide by the high command’s decision, however difficult, to ensure the defeat of the ruling CPM-led LDF. Antony’s appeal comes amid reports of Sudhakaran’s dissatisfaction over not being considered for the Kannur seat.

Speaking to reporters, Antony described Sudhakaran as a leader who had fought the Marxists at great personal risk. “I told him that whatever difficulty he faces, he should accept the party’s decision and ensure that they do not get a third term,” said Antony.