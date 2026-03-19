Kasaragod: The son of a former panchayat vice-president was found dead near his house under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, March 19, said Hosdurg Police.

The deceased has been identified as Sreeraj K (28), son of Raghavan and Prameela, who served as vice-president of Madikkai grama panchayat from 2015 to 2020.

Sreeraj had been staying at his grandparents’ house at Peralath near Kanhirappoyil in Ambalathukara village. He had earlier worked in commercial ships, and now engaged in earthmoving work.

Relatives found him lying dead on the pathway leading to the house and alerted the police. The Hosdurg police reached the spot, shifted the body to Kasaragod General Hospital for autopsy, and registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the BNSS.

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According to preliminary findings, Sreeraj had returned home on Wednesday night, and the death is believed to have occurred sometime between 10 pm and early Thursday morning.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence. Police said initial indications point to possible health complications. “He may have suffered a stroke and collapsed during the night,” an officer said, adding that no one noticed immediately as only his elderly grandparents were at home, while his parents live separately.

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Officers said there is no indication of foul play at this stage, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy.