Kozhikode: Amid a broader rift within the Indian National Congress across Kerala over assembly seat allocation, tensions have surfaced in Kozhikode, where disagreements within the district unit have come into the open.

Nijesh Aravind, general secretary of the district congress committee, expressed disappointment amid reports that he is not being considered for any constituency. In a Facebook post, he asserted, “Even if I am denied a seat in a thousand elections, I will never, till death, flatter anyone for a seat or position, nor will I change my stance.”

He added that the concern shown by his supporters in recent days had found an answer with the release of the Congress candidate list, and had also led to deeper personal realisations. “When my heart felt a little pain, realising that those around me are hurting even more only increases my love and responsibility toward the movement,” the post said.

The post was shared along with photographs of Nijesh with senior party leaders, including V. D. Satheesan. Reaffirming his loyalty, he stated that even if sidelined repeatedly, he would never betray the tricolour flag.

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There were reports that Nijesh Aravind was under consideration for the Elathur seat and his supporters widely campaigned on social media seeking his candidature in the constituency. But party fielded Vidya Balakrishnan in Elathur and she has already started her poll campaign. Vidya is currently general secretary of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Recalling his association with late Congress leader P T Thomas, Nijesh noted that Thomas had once suggested his name for the DCC president post in Kozhikode, though it did not materialise. He remembered Thomas advising him that even if positions do not come, one should never resort to flattery or compromise, and that recognition would come in due course if one truly deserves it.

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Nijesh’s response reflects a sense of unease among a section of local leaders in Kozhikode, highlighting underlying factional strains that could impact the party’s unity at least in Ealathur constituency.